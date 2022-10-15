Crews respond to house fire in East Knox County

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
East Knox County
East Knox County(Rural Metro Fire)
By Paige Hill
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire and Knoxville Fire Department crews responded to a house fire in East Knox County Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters arrived at the home located in the 1800 block of River Shores Boulevard just after 12:15 p.m. Once on the scene, a spokesperson with Rural Metro said they discovered a home completely engulfed in flames that were being pushed by the wind.

The fire was extinguished although water had to be shuttled to the scene due to the closest fire hydrant being over 2,000 feet away, according to officials.

All occupants, including two dogs, were safe in the neighbor’s yard. They are being assisted by the American Red Cross, officials said.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This afternoon at approximately 1214pm Rural Metro Fire responded to a reported house fire in the 1800 block of River...

Posted by Rural Metro Fire - Knox County on Saturday, October 15, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knoxville police respond to shooting with multiple injuries
Police identify 1 killed, 2 injured in Knoxville shooting; no suspects arrested
Crews remained on the scene more than six hours after the fire was first reported.
Person killed in downtown Gatlinburg fire identified
Peyton Manning themed saloon is fit for ‘The Sheriff’
Police and emergency response vehicles were on the scene of an active shooter situation in an...
Police ID 5 killed, including officer, in N. Carolina shooting; suspect critical
Four downtown Gatlinburg businesses are picking up the pieces, after a fire Sunday morning...
Gatlinburg businesses look to rebuild after massive fire

Latest News

Outside stadium prior to UT vs. Alabama game on October 15, 2022
LIVE THREAD: Vols look to turn Tide on Bama
Rain chances return as we head into Sunday evening
Our next cold front brings rain for Sunday, colder into next week
Vol Walk ahead of the Alabama game
Vol Walk ahead of the Alabama game
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
TBI: 17 arrested for illegal drug and gang activity in multi-agency operation