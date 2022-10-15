Crews respond to house fire in East Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire and Knoxville Fire Department crews responded to a house fire in East Knox County Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters arrived at the home located in the 1800 block of River Shores Boulevard just after 12:15 p.m. Once on the scene, a spokesperson with Rural Metro said they discovered a home completely engulfed in flames that were being pushed by the wind.

The fire was extinguished although water had to be shuttled to the scene due to the closest fire hydrant being over 2,000 feet away, according to officials.

All occupants, including two dogs, were safe in the neighbor’s yard. They are being assisted by the American Red Cross, officials said.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

