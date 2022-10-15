LIVE THREAD: Vols look to turn Tide on Bama

Tennessee looking to improve to 6-0 on the season, 3-0 in SEC play
Outside stadium prior to UT vs. Alabama game on October 15, 2022
Outside stadium prior to UT vs. Alabama game on October 15, 2022(Tennessee Athletics)
By Rick Russo
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This year’s edition of “The Third Saturday in October” features a battle of undefeated teams for the first time since 1989 as No. 6 Vols play host to No. 3 Alabama inside a sold-out Neyland Stadium.

Saturday will mark the sixth time in the series history that the Vols and Crimson Tide will meet as top-10 oppoents inside of Neyland Stadium and several VFL’s are back for this one incuding Chicago Bears rookie vVelus Jones.

Tennessee is the only FBS program this season with three or more victories over AP Top 25 ranked teams at the time of meeting. They’ll try and continue that trend this afternoon against the Crimson Tide.

Also in attendance today, the Sheriff himself, Peyton Manning and fellow quarterback Josh Heupel spending a couple minutes together down on the field prior to kickoff.

1ST QUARTER

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knoxville police respond to shooting with multiple injuries
Police identify 1 killed, 2 injured in Knoxville shooting; no suspects arrested
Crews remained on the scene more than six hours after the fire was first reported.
Person killed in downtown Gatlinburg fire identified
Peyton Manning themed saloon is fit for ‘The Sheriff’
Police and emergency response vehicles were on the scene of an active shooter situation in an...
Police ID 5 killed, including officer, in N. Carolina shooting; suspect critical
Four downtown Gatlinburg businesses are picking up the pieces, after a fire Sunday morning...
Gatlinburg businesses look to rebuild after massive fire

Latest News

Rain chances return as we head into Sunday evening
Our next cold front brings rain for Sunday, colder into next week
East Knox County
Crews respond to house fire in East Knox County
Vol Walk ahead of the Alabama game
Vol Walk ahead of the Alabama game
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
TBI: 17 arrested for illegal drug and gang activity in multi-agency operation