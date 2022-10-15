LIVE THREAD: Vols look to turn Tide on Bama

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This year’s edition of “The Third Saturday in October” features a battle of undefeated teams for the first time since 1989 as No. 6 Vols play host to No. 3 Alabama inside a sold-out Neyland Stadium.

Saturday will mark the sixth time in the series history that the Vols and Crimson Tide will meet as top-10 oppoents inside of Neyland Stadium and several VFL’s are back for this one incuding Chicago Bears rookie vVelus Jones.

VFL and NFL Chicago Bears Velus Jones Jr. is in the house ahead of the Tennessee #Vols Alabama game! pic.twitter.com/LidJB7PjY9 — Paige Dauer (@PaigeWVLT8) October 15, 2022

Tennessee is the only FBS program this season with three or more victories over AP Top 25 ranked teams at the time of meeting. They’ll try and continue that trend this afternoon against the Crimson Tide.

Also in attendance today, the Sheriff himself, Peyton Manning and fellow quarterback Josh Heupel spending a couple minutes together down on the field prior to kickoff.

The Sheriff is in the building! pic.twitter.com/kvQLzuVB82 — Paige Dauer (@PaigeWVLT8) October 15, 2022

1ST QUARTER

