Man with dementia missing in Franklin County


Forrest H. McCullough II
Forrest H. McCullough II(Franklin County Sheriff's Office)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a man who walked away from his home and has dementia.

65-year-old Forrest H. McCullough II, left his home in the Gourdneck Road NW area on foot around 10:30 p.m.

Officials believe he is headed north toward the city of Tullahoma.

Officials said McCullough suffers from dementia and is likely disoriented.

McCullough is described as the following:

  • Is about 6′0″
  • Weighs around 160 pounds
  • Has gray hair and a beard
  • Has hazel eyes

McCullough was last seen wearing a blue jean shirt, Carhartt pants, brown boots and a camo hat.

If anyone sees McCullough they should call the Franklin Consolidated Communications Center at 931-967-2331 or their local dispatch center.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said they are in the middle of getting the State of Tennessee to issue a Silver Alert for McCullough.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knoxville police respond to shooting with multiple injuries
Police identify 1 killed, 2 injured in Knoxville shooting; no suspects arrested
Crews remained on the scene more than six hours after the fire was first reported.
Person killed in downtown Gatlinburg fire identified
Peyton Manning themed saloon is fit for ‘The Sheriff’
At nearly 3,000 feet in elevation, Look Rock Campground provides a unique camping experience...
GSMNP reopens Look Rock Campground after 9-year closure
Police and emergency response vehicles were on the scene of an active shooter situation in an...
Police ID 5 killed, including officer, in N. Carolina shooting; suspect critical

Latest News

Outside stadium prior to UT vs. Alabama game on October 15, 2022
Tennessee defeats Alabama, 52-49
Rocky Top On Top
Rain chances return as we head into Sunday evening
Our next cold front brings rain for Sunday, colder into next week
East Knox County
Crews respond to house fire in East Knox County