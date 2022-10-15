Mother grieving after losing her son in Madison homicide


A mother is trying to come terms with her grief after her 24-year-old son was shot and killed right outside her home. WSMV's Courtney Allen reports.
By Courtney Allen
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A mother is trying to come to terms with her grief after her 24-year-old son was shot and killed right outside her home. It happened in Madison Thursday night.

Now, Metro Police are searching for the man that killed him and one other person.

“This is not a life for a mother to go through,” Natalie Farmer said. “He was my only, oldest son. I did not know this was coming.”

Natalie Farmer is Terry Farmer’s mom. Terry was the 24-year-old shot and killed at an apartment complex in Madison. 

“Oh my God, this hurts so bad,” Natalie said. “A piece of me is gone, and I don’t know what to do.”

Kiara Farmer is Terry’s sister.

“I just want my brother back,” Kiara said. “I can’t handle this.”

Kiara and Natalie live together at the apartment. Kiara had friends over Thursday night. She said she started arguing with one of them, 23-year-old Deandre Conway. Natalie then called her son to come over.

“He always comes to try to talk to his sister to get her to quit messing around with people out this way and to leave these people alone because they are no good, they are drama,” Natalie said.

When Terry got there, he started talking to his sister. Kiara said Conway got mad and allegedly started shooting. 

“I just happened to move out of the way, and he just shot like five times,” Kiara said. “I looked behind me. I didn’t see my brother, so I ran around the car, and I saw my brother on the ground. I grabbed him. I held him.”

Metro Police said Conway fled the scene in a maroon Chevy Silverado truck. Police said he was going so fast, he hit a car on Gallatin Pike. That car was carrying five teenagers who were leaving a haunted house tour. One of the teens, 17-year-old Landon Guye, was killed in the crash. 

“You killed another person, a 17-year-old,” Natalie said. “He was coming from the haunted woods or the haunted house. He didn’t deserve that. He did not deserve that, so wherever you are, you need to really turn yourself in.”

Terry leaves behind three children, all under the age of seven and the rest of his family who loves him very much. 

“These black kids are killing up each other for nothing,” Natalie said. “For nothing. For nothing, nothing. Nothing. Seriously nothing. This doesn’t make any sense.” 

Terry’s family said he lived in Murfreesboro and worked for a moving company. Anyone who knows where Conway is should call Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

