Our next cold front brings rain for Sunday, colder into next week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Clouds continue to increase through the overnight as moisture returns with winds out of the southwest ahead of the approaching cold front. Rain chances hold off for much of the night other than a few spotty showers or areas of drizzle, but rain chances are returning quickly as we head into Sunday afternoon with some being heavy at times.

WHAT TO EXPECT

A quiet evening for the most part as we see clouds increasing with rain chances remaining on the lower end for the most part with breezy conditions persisting throughout the overnight. Waking up on Sunday morning expect a mixture of sun and clouds with clouds taking over for much of the day transitioning us to a mostly cloudy afternoon. It will be a warmer start to the day thanks to the clouds with most areas in the middle 50s to start the day.

Warming will be slow during Sunday afternoon as sunshine remains very limited and will only allow us to reach the lower 70s for the afternoon. A few spotty showers are possible during the morning, but the more widespread rain moves in for the afternoon and evening as the front begins to push through. Winds will relax a little tomorrow thanks to the extra cloud cover and rain, but expect it to be windy once again after the front moves through on our Monday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Monday will start a little cooler with lower 50s with sunshine arriving later in the day as we begin to clear out. It will be significantly cooler however as highs only reach the middle 60s. Cold Canadian air arrives for Tuesday and Wednesday, which will mean widespread frost and even some freeze potential both Tuesday and Wednesday morning. Highs will be much cooler as well with lower 50s on Tuesday with middle 50s for Wednesday.

Bring out the heavier coats for the week ahead, but the one positive will be it’s full of sunshine with lower rain chances on your First Alert 8-Day Forecast.

