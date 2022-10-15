TBI: 17 arrested for illegal drug and gang activity in multi-agency operation

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several law enforcement agencies arrested a total of 17 people for illegal drug and gang activity, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

According to TBI, the charges for the individuals included first-degree murder, drug possession and indecent exposure, among other things. Several guns, cash and various illegal drugs were seized during the investigation.

Three search warrants were executed, and 38 home compliance checks were completed.

Approximately 100 law enforcement officers from 13 local, state, and federal agencies participated.

List of the 17 individuals in custody and their charges:

  • Lakiya Bowman, 19 – Driving on a Suspended License, Possession of Schedule VI (Marijuana) with Intent to Sell and Deliver, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Tarra Clark, 53 – Possession of Schedule II
  • Jemori Cole, 27 – Probation Violation, Possession of Schedule VI
  • Dajah Collins, 18 – First-Degree Murder, Aggravated Assault
  • John Cook, 40 – Possession of Schedule II with Intent to Sell and Deliver, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Jasper Falls, 21 – Indecent Exposure, Possession of Schedule VI, Resisting Stop and Frisk
  • Nicholas Goff, 45 – Driving on Revoked – 5th offense
  • Peyton Jenkins, 27 – Possession of Schedule II, Possession of Schedule VI, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Clarence Johnson, 21 – Violation of Probation
  • Aniya Lee, 21 – Violation of Probation
  • Kelvin Martin, 27 – Possession of Schedule VI (Marijuana) with Intent to Sell and Deliver, Evading Arrest
  • Willis McCurry, 64 – Driving Under the Influence, Possession of a Weapon Under the Influence, Violation of Implied Consent
  • Jayden Roe, 20 – Evading Arrest, Vandalism, Burglary, Reckless Endangerment
  • Colton Simpson, 31 – Contempt of Court
  • Terry Springfield, 25 – Possession of Schedule VI (Marijuana) with Intent to Sell and Deliver
  • Marico Wade, 29 – Violation of Probation
  • Antonio Walker, 25 – Contempt of Court

