TBI: 17 arrested for illegal drug and gang activity in multi-agency operation

JACKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several law enforcement agencies arrested a total of 17 people for illegal drug and gang activity, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

According to TBI, the charges for the individuals included first-degree murder, drug possession and indecent exposure, among other things. Several guns, cash and various illegal drugs were seized during the investigation.

Three search warrants were executed, and 38 home compliance checks were completed.

Approximately 100 law enforcement officers from 13 local, state, and federal agencies participated.

List of the 17 individuals in custody and their charges:

Lakiya Bowman, 19 – Driving on a Suspended License, Possession of Schedule VI (Marijuana) with Intent to Sell and Deliver, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Tarra Clark, 53 – Possession of Schedule II

Jemori Cole, 27 – Probation Violation, Possession of Schedule VI

Dajah Collins, 18 – First-Degree Murder, Aggravated Assault

John Cook, 40 – Possession of Schedule II with Intent to Sell and Deliver, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Jasper Falls, 21 – Indecent Exposure, Possession of Schedule VI, Resisting Stop and Frisk

Nicholas Goff, 45 – Driving on Revoked – 5th offense

Peyton Jenkins, 27 – Possession of Schedule II, Possession of Schedule VI, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Clarence Johnson, 21 – Violation of Probation

Aniya Lee, 21 – Violation of Probation

Kelvin Martin, 27 – Possession of Schedule VI (Marijuana) with Intent to Sell and Deliver, Evading Arrest

Willis McCurry, 64 – Driving Under the Influence, Possession of a Weapon Under the Influence, Violation of Implied Consent

Jayden Roe, 20 – Evading Arrest, Vandalism, Burglary, Reckless Endangerment

Colton Simpson, 31 – Contempt of Court

Terry Springfield, 25 – Possession of Schedule VI (Marijuana) with Intent to Sell and Deliver

Marico Wade, 29 – Violation of Probation

Antonio Walker, 25 – Contempt of Court

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.