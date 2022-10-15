TBI issues AMBER Alert for missing teen

Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said the teen has a medical condition and may be with a 35-year-old man.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WILSON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - An AMBER Alert was issued for a missing 16-year-old from Wilson County, according to officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Aubrea Branham is 5 foot 3 with brown hair and blue eyes.

TBI agents said she has a medical condition and may be with 35-year-old Hilario Fuentes.

Fuentes is wanted by the Wilson Co. Sheriff’s Office for delinquency of a minor and solicitation of a minor.

Those with information on where they might be are urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or 615-444-1412.

