UT students camp out on The Hill vying for top spot at College Gameday show

ESPN College GameDay will air on ESPN from 9:00 a.m. to noon on Oct. 15.
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 11:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Nothing stopped a group of dedicated UT students from getting a front row seat to the ESPN College GameDay Shows set for Saturday. Their packed blankets, signs and the tents were telling enough but the dedication was evident on The Hill.

“(I) probably won’t sleep. Probably just going to wound up staying up all night,” student Robert Trevathan said.

Dozens of students were trying to specifically secure a spot where the network’s cameras will capture them in the crowd, which will be staged near the hosts, including Guest Picker and VFL Peyton Manning.

ESPN College GameDay, college football’s longest-running pregame show, will air on ESPN from 9:00 a.m. to noon on Oct. 15 as the Vols go head-to-head with the Crimson Tide. The broadcast location has not been announced yet.

Tennessee is 5-0 for the first time since the 2016 season and is ranked No. 8 in the AP Top 25 Poll as of Sunday morning.

Although tickets are sold out, the game will air on WVLT Saturday with kick-off at 3:30 p.m.

