A warm afternoon as clouds build

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re waking up to a chilly morning with temperatures in the 40s, but overall a calm start to game day Saturday. We’ve got a few clouds that will build into the afternoon and a sprinkle or two can’t be ruled out early evening.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is relatively calm and if you are headed out for an early tailgate, just make sure you take a jacket or sweater. Once we get past the mid-morning hours we’ll pull off the sleeves for short sleeves. You’re I’m all Vol Forecast has a game time temperature of 80 degrees. It’s going to be breezy at times with gusts up to 20 mph.

Alabama vs Tennessee (WVLT)

Highs on Saturday will be near 80 in Knoxville to 77 in Crossville.

It’s also a pleasant day in Wears Valley with lots of fall color on the mountains. The fall festival runs until 6 p.m. on Saturday and 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Wears Valley Fall Festival (WVLT)

A few rain drops will try to move in for the afternoon, but most of us stay nice and dry. More clouds will be with us by the time the game ends.

Tonight we’ll have a few rain chances and temperatures near 56 to start Sunday.

Clouds build as we move into the evening hours. (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

Our next cold front will be arriving as we head into Sunday bringing increased cloud cover and rain chances especially into the afternoon and overnight hours heading into Monday. This will also be the start of a cooler stretch of weather as highs drop back into the lower 60s on Monday and then back into the 50s both Tuesday and Wednesday. It’s not just the afternoons that are colder, but the mornings too as many areas will deal with frost for a few mornings.

We’ll slowly warm things up towards the end of next week, but the one positive is that sunshine will be abundant throughout much of next week as we get a taste of December arriving early.

Much cooler to start next week. (WVLT)

