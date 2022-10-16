1 killed when Tennessee storms knock tree down on vehicle

Police lights
Police lights
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A woman died after storms in Tennessee knocked down a tree that landed on the car she was driving.

A Tennessee Highway Patrol preliminary report says 22-year-old Laurel Flaherty from Massachusetts died after the incident Wednesday in Williamson County.

Belmont University President Greg Jones says Flaherty was a first-year law student at the Nashville school after completing a bachelor’s degree in social work there in May.

“We are all devastated by today’s news, and we have reached out to her family, faculty and classmates to offer our support and deepest condolences,” Jones said. “In addition, support services and resources are being made available for our campus community.”

The National Weather Service in Nashville said parts of Williamson County reached 75 mph winds during the line of storms that crossed Middle Tennessee on Wednesday.

