Breezy day Monday, turning colder by Tuesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Our next cold front is brining showers and even a few storms to the region tonight with clearing expected for Monday as the winds begin to pick up. Colder temperatures are on the way as well with many areas looking at the first freeze of the year starting Tuesday morning and possible once again for Wednesday as cold Canadian air moves in.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Showers and even a few storms are expected to move in late this evening and continue into the overnight with the arrival of the cold front, but good news for those heading out to work early in the morning as we start to dry out other than a few showers in the mountains. Temperatures will remain on the milder side tonight as we drop back into the middle 50s for Monday morning with a mixture of clouds and sunshine.

One thing you’ll notice during the day on Monday are the stronger winds as we will see gust approaching 20 mph throughout the afternoon. Cooler and drier air will be filtering in and that will also help to keep temperatures in check during the afternoon with highs in the middle 60s. For those who have plants or crops you’ll need to cover those or bring them indoors as temperatures drop to near freezing or below for many locations Tuesday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Freeze Warnings are already in effect for all of East Tennessee and Southeast Kentucky starting early Tuesday morning and lasting through the mid-morning. Grab the heavier coats as well with high temperatures only in the upper 40s to low 50s for Tuesday and not much warmer for Wednesday with highs in the middle 50s.

Sunshine will be abundant for much of the week thankfully so that will help make it feel warmer. Warmer weather does look to return by late week and into next week as highs rebound into the middle 60s Friday with lower 70s returning by next weekend. Stay warm out there and enjoy the nice sunshine.

