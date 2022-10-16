Breezy day Monday, turning colder by Tuesday

Meteorologist Jacob Durham is tracking Freeze Warnings Tuesday
Clearing out behind the front on Monday
Clearing out behind the front on Monday(WVLT)
By Jacob Durham
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Our next cold front is brining showers and even a few storms to the region tonight with clearing expected for Monday as the winds begin to pick up. Colder temperatures are on the way as well with many areas looking at the first freeze of the year starting Tuesday morning and possible once again for Wednesday as cold Canadian air moves in.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Showers and even a few storms are expected to move in late this evening and continue into the overnight with the arrival of the cold front, but good news for those heading out to work early in the morning as we start to dry out other than a few showers in the mountains. Temperatures will remain on the milder side tonight as we drop back into the middle 50s for Monday morning with a mixture of clouds and sunshine.

One thing you’ll notice during the day on Monday are the stronger winds as we will see gust approaching 20 mph throughout the afternoon. Cooler and drier air will be filtering in and that will also help to keep temperatures in check during the afternoon with highs in the middle 60s. For those who have plants or crops you’ll need to cover those or bring them indoors as temperatures drop to near freezing or below for many locations Tuesday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Freeze Warnings are already in effect for all of East Tennessee and Southeast Kentucky starting early Tuesday morning and lasting through the mid-morning. Grab the heavier coats as well with high temperatures only in the upper 40s to low 50s for Tuesday and not much warmer for Wednesday with highs in the middle 50s.

Sunshine will be abundant for much of the week thankfully so that will help make it feel warmer. Warmer weather does look to return by late week and into next week as highs rebound into the middle 60s Friday with lower 70s returning by next weekend. Stay warm out there and enjoy the nice sunshine.

Temperatures remain colder to start the week
Temperatures remain colder to start the week(WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tennessee defeated Alabama, breaking a 15-year streak, on Saturday, Oct. 15.
Tennessee defeats Alabama, 52-49
Knoxville police crews have responded to shots fired to Cumberland Ave
One transported to hospital after shooting on Cumberland Avenue, police say
At nearly 3,000 feet in elevation, Look Rock Campground provides a unique camping experience...
GSMNP reopens Look Rock Campground after 9-year closure
Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright (20) reacts to scoring a touchdown during the second half...
Everything you need to know for the Tennessee-Alabama game
East Knox County
Crews respond to house fire in East Knox County

Latest News

Scattered rain and storms this evening
Cold front brings rain today and cold temperatures for the new week
Rain chances return as we head into Sunday evening
Our next cold front brings rain for Sunday, colder into next week
Rain chances return for Sunday afternoon
Our next cold front brings rain for Sunday, colder into next week
The festival runs Friday, Saturday & Sunday.
A warm afternoon as clouds build