Cleaning up Neyland Stadium after Vols defeat Alabama

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Vols’ historic win over Alabama on Saturday night is still being felt on Sunday.

Clean-up crews arrived back at Neyland Stadium less than 10 hours after the game to remove debris and prepare for the next matchup on Oct. 22 against UT Martin. During the clean-up process on Sunday, they found shoes, wallets, sunglasses and more all around the stadium.

Director of Sport Services at the University of Tennessee Darren Seybold explained why the clean-up crews are important to the UT culture.

“Those are kind of the unsung heroes, right? I mean, to get this place back just like nothing happened,” Seybold said.

The field is now missing small patches of turf that Seybold said can be easily replaced.

After the game ended, fans continued to celebrate by rushing the field and taking down a goalpost. Hundreds of people then carried it across Cumberland Avenue and threw it into the Tennessee River.

However, the UT Athletics Department crews prepared a week in advance for fans to storm the field. The new goalposts are expected to be installed on Monday, according to Seybold.

Anyone who lost an item in the stadium can call the lost and found in the UT Athletics Department at (865) 656-1200.

