Cold front brings rain today and cold temperatures for the new week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A cold front arrives later today bringing downpours and a few thunderstorms. This front will also bring us very cold air for the new week with a few chances for lows to drop near freezing.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We are waking up to mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the 50s along the Plateau. The valley is warmer with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

Those mostly cloudy skies hang around throughout the day with our next cold front moving in. Highs are expected to get near 75 degrees with winds gusting up to 20 mph at times. A few spotty showers are possible around noon, but most of the downpours and storms arrive later tonight. Most of us will just see pockets of heavy rain, but a few rumbles of thunder are possible. The heaviest rain looks to be along the Kentucky/Tennessee line.

Future rainfall through Monday (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

A few stray mountaintop showers are possible early Monday morning, but we look to clear out throughout the day with highs only getting to 65 degrees.

A Freeze Watch is in effect overnight Monday to Tuesday as temperatures drop into the lower 30s. Highs look to only get to about 51 degrees Tuesday afternoon with plenty of sunshine.

We’ll stay in the mid to upper 50s Wednesday and Thursday with widespread freezing temperatures possible both mornings.

Later in your First Alert 8-day planner, we rebound into the lower 70s by next weekend. It looks like we remain dry for several days as well.

Sunday's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

