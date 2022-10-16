Police: Man walking around Walmart parking lot with hatchet arrested for stealing truck

Jerry Toney, 25, was arrested for stealing a truck, Texas police said.
Jerry Toney, 25, was arrested for stealing a truck, Texas police said.(Texarkana Texas Police Department)
By Rachael Thomas and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA/Gray News) - Police in Texas arrested a man who they say stole a truck and walked around a Walmart store parking lot with a hatchet in his pants.

On Oct. 7, the Texarkana Texas Police Department said they received a call for a man who was walking around the Walmart parking lot with a hatchet in the front of his pants. Police said the 25-year-old man never took the hatchet out, but did run up to people and yell unintelligible words. The man’s bizarre behavior caused concern, prompting a witness to call 911.

KSLA reports the police department received a similar call from a nearby movie theater, but the man left before they got there.

Officers encountered the man, identified as Jerry Toney, as he was getting into a black Dodge pickup truck in the Walmart parking lot. He matched the description of the suspect from the movie theater as well, police say.

After removing the hatchet and baton from his pants, which he said he needed for protection, officers learned that the truck he was getting into had been stolen out of Wood County.

Toney was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was booked into jail with a bond set at $50,000.

Copyright 2022 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tennessee defeated Alabama, breaking a 15-year streak, on Saturday, Oct. 15.
Tennessee defeats Alabama, 52-49
Knoxville police crews have responded to shots fired to Cumberland Ave
One transported to hospital after shooting on Cumberland Avenue, police say
At nearly 3,000 feet in elevation, Look Rock Campground provides a unique camping experience...
GSMNP reopens Look Rock Campground after 9-year closure
Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright (20) reacts to scoring a touchdown during the second half...
Everything you need to know for the Tennessee-Alabama game
East Knox County
Crews respond to house fire in East Knox County

Latest News

FILE - Dolly Parton performs in concert on May 27, 2014, in Knoxville, Tenn. It's been 51 years...
‘What a win:’ Dolly Parton reacts to UT-Alabama game, responds to rumors
El Pulpo Loco
One dead, two injured after shooting at nightclub on Alcoa Highway, police say
The shooting happened early Sunday around 1:00 a.m. as students gathered outside of the...
4 wounded in shooting outside of Atlanta university library
Tennessee wide receiver Bru McCoy (15) tries to catch a Hail Mary pass during the first half of...
Tennessee jumps three spots in AP college football poll