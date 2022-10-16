Police searching for vandals who damaged officer memorial

The display was vandalized, and police are looking for who's responsible.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help locate and identify a vandal or vandals who damaged a police memorial.

My Old Kentucky Home FOP Lodge 43 has posted a $1,000 REWARD for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible.

The display is for Officer Jason Ellis at the ramp of Exit 34 of BG Parkway. Law enforcement estimate the crime happened sometime between Sunday, October 9th and Thursday, October 13th.

In a post on Facebook, they say a person or persons removed a metal memorial flag and damaged property. They believe it was a deliberate, calculated theft as the flag was bolted to a metal fastener and anchored into the rock. They say it is yet another blow to Jason’s family and the community as a whole.

If you have any information regarding the theft or saw anything unusual at the location during that time, you’re call the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office at (502) 348-1840.

To learn more about Officer Jason Ellis, click here to see our previous coverage.

