Police: Shots fired on Cumberland Avenue
Multiple Knoxville Police Department units responded to Cumberland Avenue.
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple Knoxville Police Department units responded to Cumberland Avenue near the Taco Bell. Shots were fired, dispatch officers confirmed.
Officials did not confirm anyone was injured. WVLT News crews arrived on the scene as an ambulance left the area.
This is a developing story.
