Police: Shots fired on Cumberland Avenue

Multiple Knoxville Police Department units responded to Cumberland Avenue.
Knoxville police crews have responded to shots fired to Cumberland Ave
Knoxville police crews have responded to shots fired to Cumberland Ave(WVLT News)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple Knoxville Police Department units responded to Cumberland Avenue near the Taco Bell. Shots were fired, dispatch officers confirmed.

Officials did not confirm anyone was injured. WVLT News crews arrived on the scene as an ambulance left the area.

This is a developing story.

Multiple KPD units have responded to shots fired at the Taco Bell on Cumberland Avenue.
Multiple KPD units have responded to shots fired at the Taco Bell on Cumberland Avenue.(WVLT News)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tennessee defeated Alabama, breaking a 15-year streak, on Saturday, Oct. 15.
Tennessee defeats Alabama, 52-49
At nearly 3,000 feet in elevation, Look Rock Campground provides a unique camping experience...
GSMNP reopens Look Rock Campground after 9-year closure
Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright (20) reacts to scoring a touchdown during the second half...
Everything you need to know for the Tennessee-Alabama game
Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said the teen has a medical condition and...
Teen at center of AMBER Alert found safe
East Knox County
Crews respond to house fire in East Knox County

Latest News

Rain chances return as we head into Sunday evening
Our next cold front brings rain for Sunday, colder into next week
Tennessee defeated Alabama, breaking a 15-year streak, on Saturday, Oct. 15.
Tennessee defeats Alabama, 52-49
Forrest H. McCullough II
Man with dementia missing in Franklin County
East Knox County
Crews respond to house fire in East Knox County