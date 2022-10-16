Tennessee fined $100K after fans storm field following win over Alabama

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee has been fined by the Southeastern Conference after fans stormed the field following the Vols’ historic win over Alabama on Saturday night.

With one second left in the game, Chase McGrath kicked a field goal that brought the score to 52-49 and handed a win to Tennessee for the first time since 2006. Neyland Stadium exploded, and thousands of fans rushed to the field in celebration.

Unfortunately, the behavior was against the league’s access to competition area policy. UT officials will now pay the price of $100,000.

This was Tenessee’s second offense; the last time the SEC levied fines was after a basketball game against Florida in 2006.

UT System President Randy Boyd was seen in a video circulating social media after the game. Looking over a field of Tennessee fans taking down the goalposts, he was asked how much “that” would cost to which he replied, “It doesn’t matter. We’ll do this every year.”

Fines imposed on universities for violation of the access to competition area policy are deposited into the SEC Post-Graduate Scholarship Fund, according to a release.

