Tennessee jumps three spots in AP college football poll
The Vols remain undefeated this season.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee defeated Alabama Saturday, breaking a 15-year losing streak that sent fans into a frenzy. As a result, the Vols have jumped up three spots in the Associated Press college football poll.
In the last second of the game, Chase McGrath made a 40-yard field goal giving No. 3 Tennessee a 52-49 victory over now No. 6 Alabama on Saturday.
Sold-out Neyland Stadium erupted, and some 100,000 fans stormed the field to celebrate the Volunteers, who now remain undefeated. This is the first time Tennessee has been 6-0 since 1998.
Tennessee wasn’t ranked in the Top 25 poll at the beginning of the season as they were on the outside looking in, receiving enough votes to be ranked at the would-be 26th position. However, Coach Heupel has proven that the Tennessee Football team can stack up to the competition.
Looking forward, Tennessee is scheduled to make UT-Martin on Saturday, Oct., 22 with kick-off set for noon. The Vols will then set their eyes on Kentucky and Georgia.
