Tennessee jumps three spots in AP college football poll

The Vols remain undefeated this season.
Saturday marked the sixth time in the series history that the Vols and Crimson Tide met as top-10 opponents inside Neyland Stadium.
By Paige Hill
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee defeated Alabama Saturday, breaking a 15-year losing streak that sent fans into a frenzy. As a result, the Vols have jumped up three spots in the Associated Press college football poll.

In the last second of the game, Chase McGrath made a 40-yard field goal giving No. 3 Tennessee a 52-49 victory over now No. 6 Alabama on Saturday.

Sold-out Neyland Stadium erupted, and some 100,000 fans stormed the field to celebrate the Volunteers, who now remain undefeated. This is the first time Tennessee has been 6-0 since 1998.

Tennessee defeated Alabama, breaking a 15-year streak, on Saturday, Oct. 15.
Tennessee defeated Alabama, breaking a 15-year streak, on Saturday, Oct. 15.(WVLT)

Tennessee wasn’t ranked in the Top 25 poll at the beginning of the season as they were on the outside looking in, receiving enough votes to be ranked at the would-be 26th position. However, Coach Heupel has proven that the Tennessee Football team can stack up to the competition.

Looking forward, Tennessee is scheduled to make UT-Martin on Saturday, Oct., 22 with kick-off set for noon. The Vols will then set their eyes on Kentucky and Georgia.

View the full list here.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tennessee defeated Alabama, breaking a 15-year streak, on Saturday, Oct. 15.
Tennessee defeats Alabama, 52-49
Knoxville police crews have responded to shots fired to Cumberland Ave
One transported to hospital after shooting on Cumberland Avenue, police say
At nearly 3,000 feet in elevation, Look Rock Campground provides a unique camping experience...
GSMNP reopens Look Rock Campground after 9-year closure
Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright (20) reacts to scoring a touchdown during the second half...
Everything you need to know for the Tennessee-Alabama game
East Knox County
Crews respond to house fire in East Knox County

Latest News

Tennessee fans tear down the goal post after defeating Alabama 52-49 in an NCAA college...
PHOTOS: Tennessee snaps streak, celebrates big win over Alabama
Looking to improve: FAN-alysis with Scott Kimsey
FAN-alysis | Vol Nation bonding over Tennessee Football
Tennessee fans tear down the goal post after defeating Alabama 52-49 in an NCAA college...
Vols Celebrate Win Over Crimson Tide
Forrest H. McCullough II
Franklin Co. man at center of Silver Alert found safe