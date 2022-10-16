Woman walking across state of Tennessee for abortion rights makes stop in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Sunday, physicians joined a woman in Nashville on her halfway mark through her 538-mile walk across the state of Tennessee in protest and pilgrimage for abortion rights.

Francie Hunt, of Tennessee Advocates for Planned Parenthood and Planned Parenthood of Tennessee and North Mississippi, began her walk across the state on Sept. 26. after the Supreme Court decision that overturned abortion rights.

From Memphis to Johnson City, Hunt began the walk to “embody the protracted struggle that the fall or Roe” meant for the progressive movement.

According to weareplanntedparenthoodaction.org, Hunt walks anywhere from five to 15 miles per day.

Physicians and supporters of Hunt stood on the steps of the Capitol on Sunday.

The trigger law, passed by Legislature and signed by Gov. Bill Lee in 2019, was made effective Aug. 25 making it a class C felony for physicians to perform abortions.

On the capitol steps, Drs. Katrina Green, Amy Gordon Bono and Carolyn Thompson gave speeches expressing their concerns.

Hunt followed the speeches by giving highlights of her walk across the state so far.

So far, Hunt has completed 238 miles out of her 538-mile journey. She will leave Monday morning on Oct. 17 and continue her journey. She is said to complete her journey on Nov. 14.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.