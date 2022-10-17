Bear euthanized after attacking 10-year-old boy

FILE - A bear was euthanized after it attacked a boy in Connecticut.
FILE - A bear was euthanized after it attacked a boy in Connecticut.(NPS)
By Olivia Kalentek and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORRIS, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) – A bear was euthanized after attacking a 10-year-old boy in Connecticut on Sunday, according to a spokesperson with the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

The boy was attacked around 11 a.m. and taken to a hospital in the area for treatment. He is expected to recover from his injuries.

Officials said the male bear was not tagged and was euthanized by Encon Police.

According to authorities, the bear is being checked for rabies and any other underlying medical conditions.

“Our bear population is growing. A lot of our bears are continuing to become increasingly food conditioned and habituated,” DEEP spokesperson Jenny Dickson said. “(They are) much more used to people, and a lot less likely to run away when they see people. That can become a very concerning situation.”

Copyright 2022 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knoxville police crews have responded to shots fired to Cumberland Ave
One transported to hospital after shooting on Cumberland Avenue, police say
Tennessee defeated Alabama, breaking a 15-year streak, on Saturday, Oct. 15.
Tennessee defeats Alabama, 52-49
The Vols rushed the field after the big win.
Tennessee fined $100K after fans storm field following win over Alabama
FILE - Dolly Parton performs in concert on May 27, 2014, in Knoxville, Tenn. It's been 51 years...
‘What a win:’ Dolly Parton reacts to UT-Alabama game, responds to rumors
It was a bad night to be a goalpost in Knoxville.
UT Athletics asks for donations for new goalposts

Latest News

The investigation is ongoing and remains in the early stages at this time.
One transported to hospital after shooting on Cumberland Avenue, police say
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Crews respond to house fire in East Knox County
Knoxville Police units arrived to El Pulpo Loco and pronounced one man dead, officials said.
One dead, two injured after shooting at nightclub on Alcoa Highway, police say
GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting
GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting
Four-packs cost $15 and can be purchased on Busch’s website.
Busch debuts limited-edition Thanksgiving ‘dog brew’ with turkey