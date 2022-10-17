A cold front blows in today, bringing us all a freeze and then a few flurries for some

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Showers are moving out, and colder air is moving in. Actually, blowing in, with gustier winds driving in the freezing temperatures tonight. We’re also tracking some clouds Tuesday afternoon that can drop spotty flurries!

WHAT TO EXPECT

The last of the rain showers moves out this morning, and temperatures are still on the mild side. We’re starting the day around 54 degrees.

Winds increase today, as the sky clears. We have a mostly sunny afternoon, with a northwesterly wind between 5 and 15 mph and gusts around 20 mph at times. We’re only around 65 degrees for the high today, but that’s not the heart of the colder air!

Tonight comes with a widespread freeze, and a low around 32 degrees in the Valley. The higher elevations comes with more 20s. We will have patchy frost, as only a breeze at times can keep frost from forming in spots.

LOOKING AHEAD

Overall, Tuesday is cold. From the freeze to a high of only 51 degrees! We will also have scattered clouds drop in from the North Tuesday late morning through the afternoon, so our higher elevations are cold enough in the 40s to see a few flurries fly. The mountains, such as Harlan County and the Smokies, can easily have a light snowfall.

Temperatures gradually warm each day, but the mornings are in the 30s all week. We’re just slowly pulling away from freezing each morning, and then this weekend is milder with highs in the low 70s.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, warm to the upper 70s by next Monday, but that is just ahead of the next cold front.

