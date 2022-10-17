Dollywood looking to 2023 season featuring new ride and more opening days

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dollywood has some big plans in store for its 2023 season, including the debut of the longest roller coaster in the park’s history and even more open days on the calendar.

Guests can look forward to Big Bear Mountain, which is the largest investment in a single attraction in the park’s history. The $25 million coaster will be nearly 4,000 feet long and live in the park’s Wildwood Grove section, an area aimed towards kids. Big Bear Mountain “takes guests through three separate launches, multiple airtime hills, high-speed carousel turns and tunnels” but will be rideable by anyone 39″ and taller, so even kids can join in the fun.

“Circling Wildwood Grove for nearly two minutes on 3,990 ft. of track, this gigantic coaster is a first of its kind at Dollywood with onboard audio, including music and announcements from Ned Oakley himself,” a spokesperson said.

Not only will the rides get bigger, but so will the calendar. Dollywood is planning to add 15 more operating days to its season.

