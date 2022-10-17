‘Don’t Stop Believin’ | Journey coming to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Legendary rock band Journey will make a stop in Knoxville next year.

As part of their Freedom Tour 2023, Journey will be performing at Thompson-Boling Arena on Feb. 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Special guest TOTO will also be with the band, according to a release.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Oct. 21 at 10:00 a.m. and will be sold on Ticketmaster.

Those interested in purchasing tickets once they go on sale can do so here.

