‘Don’t Stop Believin’ | Journey coming to Knoxville

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Oct. 21.
Journey
Journey(Pinnacle Bank Arena)
By Paige Hill
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Legendary rock band Journey will make a stop in Knoxville next year.

As part of their Freedom Tour 2023, Journey will be performing at Thompson-Boling Arena on Feb. 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Special guest TOTO will also be with the band, according to a release.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Oct. 21 at 10:00 a.m. and will be sold on Ticketmaster.

Those interested in purchasing tickets once they go on sale can do so here.

