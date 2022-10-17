EBay sellers list Neyland Stadium grass from Tennessee-Alabama game

Ebay sellers are throwing up listings for what they claim is grass from Neyland Stadium, ripped up after the Tennessee-Alabama game.
Ebay sellers list Neyland Stadium grass from Tennessee-Alabama game
Ebay sellers list Neyland Stadium grass from Tennessee-Alabama game(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - EBay sellers are throwing up listings for what they claim is grass from Neyland Stadium, ripped up after the Tennessee-Alabama game.

Saturday, the Vols managed a 52-49 victory over the Tide in a last-second field goal. After the game, fans rushed the field, tearing up the turf and even taking the goalposts to the Tennessee River. The stadium didn’t fare well, WVLT’s Paige Dauer noted a significant lack of grass in the checkerboard.

Now, those with faith in the eBay listings can secure a piece of the reported field for themselves.

As of Monday afternoon, there were four listings for the grass, but each featured the same images of the turf and someone holding it at the game.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knoxville police crews have responded to shots fired to Cumberland Ave
One transported to hospital after shooting on Cumberland Avenue, police say
Tennessee defeated Alabama, breaking a 15-year streak, on Saturday, Oct. 15.
Tennessee defeats Alabama, 52-49
The Vols rushed the field after the big win.
Tennessee fined $100K after fans storm field following win over Alabama
FILE - Dolly Parton performs in concert on May 27, 2014, in Knoxville, Tenn. It's been 51 years...
‘What a win:’ Dolly Parton reacts to UT-Alabama game, responds to rumors
It was a bad night to be a goalpost in Knoxville.
UT Athletics asks for donations for new goalposts

Latest News

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Crews respond to house fire in East Knox County
The investigation is ongoing and remains in the early stages at this time.
One transported to hospital after shooting on Cumberland Avenue, police say
Knoxville Police units arrived to El Pulpo Loco and pronounced one man dead, officials said.
One dead, two injured after shooting at nightclub on Alcoa Highway, police say
Neyland Stadium
SEC announces Tennessee-Kentucky game time