Ebay sellers list Neyland Stadium grass from Tennessee-Alabama game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - EBay sellers are throwing up listings for what they claim is grass from Neyland Stadium, ripped up after the Tennessee-Alabama game.

Saturday, the Vols managed a 52-49 victory over the Tide in a last-second field goal. After the game, fans rushed the field, tearing up the turf and even taking the goalposts to the Tennessee River. The stadium didn’t fare well, WVLT’s Paige Dauer noted a significant lack of grass in the checkerboard.

Alright! Who took a chunk out of checkerboard! 😂 pic.twitter.com/3ByW4yZDM8 — Paige Dauer (@PaigeWVLT8) October 16, 2022

Now, those with faith in the eBay listings can secure a piece of the reported field for themselves.

As of Monday afternoon, there were four listings for the grass, but each featured the same images of the turf and someone holding it at the game.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.