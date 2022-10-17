Freezing cold start Tuesday with mountaintop flurries

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Very cold air arrives Tuesday morning with a Freeze Warning. We are 20 degrees below average Tuesday afternoon with the possibility of a few mountaintop flurries.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight comes with a widespread freeze, and a low of around 32 degrees in the Valley. The higher elevations comes with more 20s. A Freeze Warning is in effect through Tuesday morning. We will have patchy frost, as only a breeze at times can keep frost from forming in spots.

Overall, Tuesday is cold. From the freeze to a high of only 51 degrees! That is 20 degrees below our average high of 71 degrees for this time of year. With breezy conditions throughout the day, it’ll feel like the mid-40s throughout the afternoon in the valley.

We will also have scattered clouds drop in from the North Tuesday late morning through the afternoon, so our higher elevations are cold enough in the 40s to see a few flurries fly. The mountains, such as Harlan County and the Smokies, can easily have a light snowfall.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’re back in the lower 30s Wednesday morning with mostly sunny skies. It’ll be chilly sunshine though with highs near 56 degrees.

Temperatures remain in the 30s Thursday and Friday mornings. We are gradually warming up to the upper 50s to 60s towards the end of the week. Expect a mixture of sun and clouds on both days.

For the weekend, we are back to near average with highs in the lower 70s.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, warm to the upper 70s by next Monday, but that is just ahead of the next cold front.

