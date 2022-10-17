‘Glow run/walk’ to support Alzheimer’s Tennessee

The 5K will feature a nighttime run with stations set up to make sure runners are glowing along a lit pathway that begins and ends at Alliance.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Alliance Brewing Company will play host to the 2022 Glow Run/Walk Friday, Oct. 21, with donations and entries going to support Alzheimer’s Tennessee.

The 5K will feature a nighttime run with stations set up to make sure runners are glowing along a lit pathway that begins and ends at Alliance.

“The FUN stations have been mapped out on the race/walk path, the glow paint has been ordered, the DJ has been hired, the FOOD is going to be delicious, the Glow in the Dark shirts are ordered, prizes are fabulous, and the FUN will be priceless!” event officials said.

Each registered participant will get a glow-in-the-dark t-shirt along with a goodie bag. Winners in each male and female age bracket will receive prizes.

“We’ve got DJ Lar to get the party started and lots of fun giveaways throughout the evening,” event representatives said.

Registration is $50 for 5K racers and $40 for fun runners and walkers. Those who sign up before Oct. 18 will be entered to win two tickets to Paula Deen’s Lumberjack Feud, Toy Box Mini Golf and the Alcatraz Crime Museum, all in Pigeon Forge.

