Have you seen these shoplifting suspects?

East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers asked for the public’s help in identifying several theft suspects.
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three people are accused of stealing around $1,000 worth of merchandise from Nike Unite in Turkey Creek. East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers asked for the public’s help in identifying one more suspect after tips led found the other two accused.

The suspects caused several hundred dollars in damage by busting through a door during their escape, according to reports.

ETVCS spokesperson Stacey Payne said thanks to tipsters, they identified the two male suspects in the case, but they need help identifying the female suspect.

”So, we’re asking people again: You came forward and gave us the name and information on the two men, give us the information on the woman as well. And we’ll be able to wrap that case up and give everything to the Knoxville Police Department,” said Payne.

ETVCS officials are also asking for help to identify a woman who stole from Ulta Beauty on Papermill Drive.

On Oct. 11 at around 6:30 p.m., two women reportedly walked into the store, loaded up on perfume and left without paying. Payne said that police have already found one of the women, but ETVCS officials asked for the public’s help in identifying the second.

“If anyone recognizes her or her name and can give us any information whatsoever, again please contact Crime Stoppers,” shared Payne.

Those with information can share it anonymously with East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers here.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knoxville police crews have responded to shots fired to Cumberland Ave
One transported to hospital after shooting on Cumberland Avenue, police say
Tennessee defeated Alabama, breaking a 15-year streak, on Saturday, Oct. 15.
Tennessee defeats Alabama, 52-49
The Vols rushed the field after the big win.
Tennessee fined $100K after fans storm field following win over Alabama
FILE - Dolly Parton performs in concert on May 27, 2014, in Knoxville, Tenn. It's been 51 years...
‘What a win:’ Dolly Parton reacts to UT-Alabama game, responds to rumors
It was a bad night to be a goalpost in Knoxville.
UT Athletics asks for donations for new goalposts

Latest News

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Crews respond to house fire in East Knox County
The investigation is ongoing and remains in the early stages at this time.
One transported to hospital after shooting on Cumberland Avenue, police say
Knoxville Police units arrived to El Pulpo Loco and pronounced one man dead, officials said.
One dead, two injured after shooting at nightclub on Alcoa Highway, police say
Fans storm the field after an NCAA college football game between Tennessee and Alabama,...
Vols win shook the earth