Have you seen these shoplifting suspects?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three people are accused of stealing around $1,000 worth of merchandise from Nike Unite in Turkey Creek. East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers asked for the public’s help in identifying one more suspect after tips led found the other two accused.

The suspects caused several hundred dollars in damage by busting through a door during their escape, according to reports.

ETVCS spokesperson Stacey Payne said thanks to tipsters, they identified the two male suspects in the case, but they need help identifying the female suspect.

”So, we’re asking people again: You came forward and gave us the name and information on the two men, give us the information on the woman as well. And we’ll be able to wrap that case up and give everything to the Knoxville Police Department,” said Payne.

ETVCS officials are also asking for help to identify a woman who stole from Ulta Beauty on Papermill Drive.

On Oct. 11 at around 6:30 p.m., two women reportedly walked into the store, loaded up on perfume and left without paying. Payne said that police have already found one of the women, but ETVCS officials asked for the public’s help in identifying the second.

“If anyone recognizes her or her name and can give us any information whatsoever, again please contact Crime Stoppers,” shared Payne.

Those with information can share it anonymously with East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers here.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.