Coach Josh Heupel: Jaylen McCollough not suspended at this time

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Football Head Coach Josh Heupel addressed Jaylen McCollough’s status as he spoke to the media on Monday after the Vols’ historic win over Alabama.

Vols Roll Past The Tide Coach Josh Heupel speaks after historic win over Alabama, ahead of UT Martin. https://bit.ly/3T4FhKK Posted by WVLT on Monday, October 17, 2022

Tennessee Safety McCollough was arrested on Sunday, Oct. 9, and charged with aggravated assault for punching a person who entered his apartment on accident, according to police records obtained by WVLT News.

The man told officers he realized he had entered the wrong apartment; therefore, he apologized, closed the door and walked back towards the stairs. Afterward, the report stated he told police that a man began pursuing him out of the apartment and started getting aggressive.

He reportedly told officers that he heard footsteps behind him, so he turned around at the top of the stairs and was punched in the face. The report stated that it caused him to fall to the bottom of the stairs and lose consciousness.

On Monday, Oct. 17, Heupel addressed the arrest for the second time, saying they were still gathering information and McCullough wasn’t suspended.

“He’s not suspended; he’s been around, just wasn’t available for Saturday,” Heupel said. “Process is still going on with him, and we will see how that continues to play out...I look forward to having him available soon.”

WVLT News reached out to Chloe Akers, the attorney representing McCollough in the case, who provided the following statement last week:

“Mr. McCollough is cooperating fully with the university and Knoxville Police Department’s investigation into these allegations. He looks forward to a speedy resolution to this matter and maintains his complete innocence.”

He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 18 in Knox County Felony Court.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.