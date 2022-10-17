How your child can get free meals at school

Tennessee Department of Education has information on the qualifications a family needs for a child to receive free or reduced-price meals.
School lunches like this are no longer free for all students.
School lunches like this are no longer free for all students.(KTIV)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Applications are available for free or reduced-priced meals, Tennessee Department of Education officials said.

However, a family must meet certain requirements before their child can receive the discount. Income requirements must be met before an application can be approved. You can see if your family qualifies based on income here.

TDOE officials said that foster, homeless, runaway, Head Start and migrant children qualify for free meals. Applications are sent to families from the schools; TDOE officials encouraged anyone needing an application to contact their school directly.

