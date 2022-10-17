Kentucky man killed at Smithfield Foods plant in Middlesboro

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Middlesboro man has died following a work place accident Monday.

Bell County Deputy Coroner Jason Steele said he was called to the plant before noon.

Steele said Mark Allen Tapp, 61, of Middlesboro, was working on a machine when his garment got too close. The machine pulled him in and killed him.

His body was sent to Frankfort for an autopsy.

Media partner WRIL reports the Smithfield Foods plant is closed while an investigation takes place.

Smithfield Foods responded to our inquiry:

“We are deeply saddened to confirm the loss of a team member following a tragic accident at our Middlesboro, Kentucky facility today. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of our co-worker. We are grateful for emergency personnel for their rapid response and will support a full investigation of the matter.”

