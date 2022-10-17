Killer freeze on the horizon: plants will need protecting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Freeze warnings have been issued for all of East Tennessee and Southeast Kentucky as some of the coldest temperatures since winter arrive this week.

With the colder temperatures approaching you’ll need to take extra precautions for your sensitive plants. Abby Stanley said, “hardy plants are obviously fine, so your winter annuals like Pansies and Mums should be fine. Most plants are acclimated to the low 40s right now, if they are out in the middle of the yard then it’s going to be easier for them to get bit. Things that are closer to a structure are going to stay warmer. Any tropical plants that are out on the porch for the summer will need to be brought in for sure.”

We can expect temperatures to drop to freezing or close to it the next few mornings, so you’ll need to take these precautions starting Monday night and continuing through Thursday morning.

For those plants that are staying outside, there are a few tips to help keep those alive. Stanley said, “if you want, sometimes freezes can get to the blooms, just because they are fresh. So you can put a sheet over those, something light weight is important, nothing plastic. Just a little bed sheet and secure it on either side so it doesn’t blow away.

The freeze potential is coming about a week and a half earlier than normal, but mother nature did help a little to protect your plants with the rain Sunday. Water droplets on the plant leaves can help to act as an insulating blanket and keep the plants from freezing.

