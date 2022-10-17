Knoxville police recover gun, drugs following attempted traffic stop

Donald Parton, 35, was found and arrested.
East District officers recovered drugs and a gun on Friday afternoon.(KPD)
By Paige Hill
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers recovered a gun and drugs after an attempted traffic stop.

Officers attempted to stop a car with a non-functioning brake light on Olive Street Friday afternoon. According to a release, the car fled but was later found wrecked out at Olive Street and Bethel Avenue.

Afterward, the driver fled from officers but was later found hiding in the crawl space of a home on Ben Hur Avenue and taken into custody. The suspect was identified as Donald Parton, 35.

Officers said they searched Parton’s vehicle and recovered 21 grams of suspected heroin, various drug paraphernalia and ammo. In addition, Parton admitted to ditching a gun while running; however, it was later recovered.

Parton was charged with schedule one drug charges, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and felony evading arrest.

He previously had multiple felony convictions.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

