Mayor Cooper, Titans to announce details on new stadium

An undated aerial image of Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tenn.
An undated aerial image of Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tenn.(WSMV)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Mayor John Cooper and the Tennessee Titans will announce the latest developments in the ongoing talks regarding a new stadium on Monday afternoon.

Titans president and CEO Burke Nihill will join Mayor Cooper at 2 p.m. on Monday to reveal the latest details on “a potential new stadium deal.”

The initial lease agreement for Nissan Stadium was signed in 1996 and required the city of Nashville to provide a “first-class” stadium until 2039. The stadium is in need of a massive overhaul in repairs to uphold this agreement, forcing Mayor Cooper to decide if the cost of a new stadium would be more feasible than repairing the existing structure.

Nissan Stadium opened in 1999 as the Tennessee Titans’ home and also plays home to Tennessee State University’s football team. Additionally, the Nissan Stadium has become a premier music venue with numerous artists performing on field stages over the years.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knoxville police crews have responded to shots fired to Cumberland Ave
One transported to hospital after shooting on Cumberland Avenue, police say
Tennessee defeated Alabama, breaking a 15-year streak, on Saturday, Oct. 15.
Tennessee defeats Alabama, 52-49
The Vols rushed the field after the big win.
Tennessee fined $100K after fans storm field following win over Alabama
FILE - Dolly Parton performs in concert on May 27, 2014, in Knoxville, Tenn. It's been 51 years...
‘What a win:’ Dolly Parton reacts to UT-Alabama game, responds to rumors
It was a bad night to be a goalpost in Knoxville.
UT Athletics asks for donations for new goalposts

Latest News

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Crews respond to house fire in East Knox County
The investigation is ongoing and remains in the early stages at this time.
One transported to hospital after shooting on Cumberland Avenue, police say
Knoxville Police units arrived to El Pulpo Loco and pronounced one man dead, officials said.
One dead, two injured after shooting at nightclub on Alcoa Highway, police say
‘Glow run/walk’ to support Alzheimer’s Tennessee
‘Glow run/walk’ to support Alzheimer’s Tennessee