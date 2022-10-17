Rise in admissions expected after Vols success; housing concerns remain

University of Tennessee Chancellor Donde Plowman expects an increase in prospective students, but where will they go?
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - All eyes are on the University of Tennessee after the Vols’ historic win against Alabama on Saturday. UT officials are preparing for an increase in applications to attend as a result, Chancellor Donde Plowman told WVLT News.

“You have millions of people looking at Tennessee and thinking, ‘Wow, what a great place to go to college,’ You can’t pay for that kind of advertisement,” Plowman said.

However, where will those students go? Plowman said, unfortunately, some students will have to be turned away. Already, UT officials are struggling to find places for students to live. As a result, some students are even camping overnight trying to find housing.

Two new dorms are in the works to help curb this issue, according to Plowman. However, those plans are years away from becoming a reality.

In the meantime, admissions are going to be more selective.

“We want to grow this university,” Plowman said. “That’s why it’s heartbreaking to kind of take a breathe and say, ‘Well, until we get the infrastructure, we can’t grow that much more.’”

Plowman said this was a good problem to have, but one UT officials are going to have to address nonetheless.

