SEC announces Tennessee-Kentucky game time

The anticipated game sold out in the last week of September, a month ahead of game day.
Neyland Stadium
Neyland Stadium(Rick Russo)
By Paige Hill
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee will face Kentucky inside Neyland Stadium at night.

The Southeastern Conference announced the kickoff time between the rivals was set for 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. The game will also air on ESPN.

Right now, Tennessee is ranked No. 3 on the Associated Press college football poll after defeating Alabama, snapping a 15-year losing streak to the Tide on Saturday, Oct. 15. Kentucky is ranked No. 19 and is currently 5-2.

The anticipated game sold out in the last week of September, a month ahead of game day.

Looking ahead, the Vols will face UT Martin on Saturday, Oct. 22 ahead of the Wildcats matchup.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knoxville police crews have responded to shots fired to Cumberland Ave
One transported to hospital after shooting on Cumberland Avenue, police say
Tennessee defeated Alabama, breaking a 15-year streak, on Saturday, Oct. 15.
Tennessee defeats Alabama, 52-49
The Vols rushed the field after the big win.
Tennessee fined $100K after fans storm field following win over Alabama
FILE - Dolly Parton performs in concert on May 27, 2014, in Knoxville, Tenn. It's been 51 years...
‘What a win:’ Dolly Parton reacts to UT-Alabama game, responds to rumors
It was a bad night to be a goalpost in Knoxville.
UT Athletics asks for donations for new goalposts

Latest News

The investigation is ongoing and remains in the early stages at this time.
One transported to hospital after shooting on Cumberland Avenue, police say
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Crews respond to house fire in East Knox County
Knoxville Police units arrived to El Pulpo Loco and pronounced one man dead, officials said.
One dead, two injured after shooting at nightclub on Alcoa Highway, police say
Vol basketball
Vols ranked No. 11 in Preseason AP basketball poll