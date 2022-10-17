SEC announces Tennessee-Kentucky game time

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee will face Kentucky inside Neyland Stadium at night.

The Southeastern Conference announced the kickoff time between the rivals was set for 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. The game will also air on ESPN.

Right now, Tennessee is ranked No. 3 on the Associated Press college football poll after defeating Alabama, snapping a 15-year losing streak to the Tide on Saturday, Oct. 15. Kentucky is ranked No. 19 and is currently 5-2.

The anticipated game sold out in the last week of September, a month ahead of game day.

Looking ahead, the Vols will face UT Martin on Saturday, Oct. 22 ahead of the Wildcats matchup.

