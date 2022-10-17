SILVER ALERT: Man missing with medical condition from Rutherford Co.


Jesse Hobbs
Jesse Hobbs(TBI)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 12:11 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a 69-year-old man who is missing from Rutherford County.

Jesse Hobbs was last seen in Murfreesboro on Oct. 5. and has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return home.

Officials said Hobbs is about 5′9″ and weighs around 250 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at 615-898-7777, ext. 3.

