Vol fan celebrates too hard, injures leg after Tennessee win over Alabama

By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Vol fan is now waiting on an MRI to confirm he tore his ACL while celebrating Tennessee’s winning field goal over Alabama.

Saturday, the Vols managed a 52-49 victory over the Tide in a last-second field goal. After the game, fans rushed the field, tearing up the turf and even taking the goalposts to the Tennessee River. Matt Wheeler wasn’t at the game, but his celebrations ended in some damage of his own.

Wheeler went a little too hard after the win, jumping in the air while watching the immediate aftermath of the historic game. He sent in a video to WVLT News and said, after an x-ray, his doctor believes he tore his ACL.

He wasn’t the only fan to take celebrating seriously. Fans swarmed the field, and some took to eBay to try and profit off the win.

