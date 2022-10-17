Vols ranked No. 11 in Preseason AP basketball poll

Tennessee basketball will open the season as a top-15 team as the Vols come in ranked No. 11 in the Preseason AP Poll Monday.
Vol basketball
Vol basketball(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Basketball will open the season as a top-15 team as the Vols come in ranked No. 11 in the Preseason AP Poll Monday.

It’s the fourth time in the past five seasons that Tennessee has been ranked preseason and the 17th time the Vols have been ranked as a preseason top-25 team. For the entirety of last season, Tennessee ranked on the top-25 poll, topping out at No. 5 in the final rankings.

The Vols are scheduled to face at least six of the AP preseason ranked teams during the regular season: No. 4 Kentucky (twice), No. 10 Arkansas, No. 12 Texas, No. 15 Auburn (twice), No. 17 Arizona and No. 20 Alabama.

The season kicks off on Monday, Nov. 7 against Tennessee Tech inside Thompson Bowling. Get your tickets here.

