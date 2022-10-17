Vols win shook the earth

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As the Tennessee Vols celebrated their historic win against Alabama on Saturday, the ground actually shook.

A seismograph at Knox County Library’s Sequoyah location registered seismic activity Saturday night, moments after Chase McGrath kicked the game-winning field goal in Neyland Stadium.

“It was a split second of quiet, and then it was just loud! Everyone was loud. You couldn’t hear anything but just noise, and it literally shook everybody,” said Jevenee Jerdon, a student at U.T.

“As soon as it went through, the place exploded. I haven’t heard anything that loud ever,” said Logan Finn, a senior at U.T.

Just how loud was Neyland Stadium? Noise levels hit 124dB Saturday night. That’s the same volume as an airplane during takeoff.

“It was electric. It was loud. I haven’t been in a crowd that loud ever. It was a really cool experience but definitely deafening,” said Finn.

