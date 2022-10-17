Where did the Neyland goalpost end up?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Elated after the legendary Vols win against Alabama, Tennessee fans stormed the field, tore down the goalpost and tossed it into the Tennessee River.

However, one fraternity is claiming it didn’t stay down there.

“30 minutes later, it winds up in the back of our house,” said Adam Fuller, a UT student and member of the Sigma Chi fraternity.

“I think there was about 15 guys - I saw a picture of it. They picked that thing out of the river after they threw it in, and they just carried it right here,” said Rider Monsour, a UT student and another member of the Sigma Chi fraternity.

The full upright was found right in the courtyard of the frat house. Naturally, people wanted a souvenir.

“A random guy came over with a saw, and we were just cutting it up for a while,” Monsour said.

“So everybody’s standing there, ‘get me a piece, get me a piece,’ and so we formed a huge line out the back,” Fuller added.

Monsour estimated they cut about 100 pieces. Some lucky people took home a small sliver of it, but the frat house is keeping a bigger section of it for safekeeping.

“People have asked us to cut it up. No chance,” said Fuller.

He said they’ve had offers upwards of $1,000 for the goal post, but they said it’s not for sale.

Fuller said they’re going to buy a shadow box big enough to hold the post, so they can display it in the fraternity house for years to come.

Some people did leave Neyland with chunks of grass as a souvenir, and some are even selling it on eBay for as much as $31.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.