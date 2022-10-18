Another freezing cold start to the day Wednesday with more sunshine

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It will be another freezing cold start to the day Wednesday, but we are expected to see more sunshine! Temperatures remain below average for the week, but we gradually warm up each day.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight gets back to a clear sky and with a light breeze, more frost will form. The second Freeze Warning is in effect until 10 AM Wednesday, with a low of 31 degrees.

Freeze Warning for Wednesday morning (WVLT)

The sunshine returns Wednesday! Highs are expected to only top out near 56 degrees. Winds calm down a little bit, but the light breeze could still make it feel like the lower 50s throughout the afternoon.

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures remain in the 30s Thursday and Friday mornings. We are gradually warming up to the upper 50s Thursday and then 60s Friday.

For the weekend, we are back to near average with highs in the low 70s.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we are warming to the upper 70s next Monday and Tuesday, but that is just ahead of the next cold front that looks to arrive Wednesday.

Tuesday evening's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

