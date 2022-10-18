Between Freeze Warnings, a few flurries fly with a cold wind for all

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tuesday’s high is 20 degrees below average, sandwiched between Freeze Warnings! Today is the coldest one, with a few flurries flying in the higher elevations.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Freeze Warning Again Wednesday morning. (WVLT)

This morning is freezing, with some spending hours below freezing and spots of the Valley dropping to around 32 degrees briefly for the first time this season. We have patchy frost, since a light breeze keeps frost from forming in spots but it makes us feel colder!

It’s a warm coat kind of day. From the freeze to a high of only 51 degrees. With breezy conditions throughout the day, it feels like the mid-40s in the Valley and 30s for the higher elevations. (You can see that First Alert Forecast Where You Live on WVLT News or in the WVLT First Alert Weather app.)

Scattered clouds drop in from the North late morning through the afternoon, so our higher elevations are cold enough in the 40s to see a few flurries fly. The mountains, such as Harlan County and the Smokies, can easily have a light snowfall.

Tonight gets back to a clear sky, and with a lighter breeze more frost will form. The second Freeze Warning is in effect until 10 AM Wednesday, with a low of 31 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Wednesday is a beautiful, sunny day, but the high is still only around 56 degrees.

Temperatures remain in the 30s Thursday and Friday mornings. We are gradually warming up to the upper 50s Thursday and then 60s Friday.

For the weekend, we are back to near average with highs in the low 70s. In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we are warming to the upper 70s next Monday and Tuesday, but that is just ahead of the next cold front.

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

