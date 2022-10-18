Free COVID-19 supplies given away to hundreds during two-day event

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In an effort to ensure that the community continues to stay safe, New Direction, with the help of EMCODA, Sunny Isles, Florida, will be hosting a COVID-19 Survival Supply Kit Give-Away at the Jacob’s Building.

The event will be located at 3303 Magnolia Avenue Chilhowee Park. on Oct. 18 and 19 from 10:00 am until 4:00 pm. Supplies include wipes, gloves and hand sanitizers. The entire community is welcome to attend.

Organizer Cynthia Finch told WVLT News this event is especially important because the 29-year event ‘Free Flu Shot Saturday’ will not be given out during the year.

“We’ve partnered with churches, daycares, restaurants, so this is an industrial size, but you can take these supplies to your home,” Finch said.

