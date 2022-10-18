Halloween house in Farragut raising money for children battling cancer

A family in Farragut has a house that’s catching the eye of many.
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A family in Farragut has a house that’s catching the eye of many. Standing in their yard is a 12-foot skeleton by the name of Sir Bones.

Barbara and Chad Pyle said they’re known for going all out for Halloween and Christmas decorations, but this year, they are doing something different.

They are using their elaborate decorations to help raise money for a nationwide St. Jude fundraiser called Skeletons for St. Jude that donates to St. Jude’s children’s hospital.

”Our house has a $1,000 goal, the overall nationwide goal is $100,000. I think we’re almost at $65,000 so we’re getting there,” said Barbara Pyle.

If you go visit their house in the Rockwell Farm Neighborhood, Sir Bones will have a QR code you can scan and donate from there.

When it comes to the decorations the Pyle family said there’s more to come before Halloween.

”We still got graveyard stuff. And I like to do a project every year, try to build something. Even as I’m putting it up, people will stop and ask questions. Especially now being here a couple of years they kind of expect it. So, as we get closer to Halloween, we’ve had people stop and take pictures for Halloween with some of the props and stuff,” shared Chad Pyle.

You can see Sir Bones live in person at 420 Rockwell Farm Lane.

If you are unable to make it out to the Pyle family home, you can still donate to the Pyle family fundraiser or to the Skeleton for St. Jude fundraiser here.

