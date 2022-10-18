How important are bees?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Many of us grew up as kids fearing bees because they could sting you, but one event is trying to change the perception of bees to show how critical they are.

The American Museum of Science and Engineering is holding an event Saturday, highlighting the importance of bees and how much they contribute to our daily life.

“This event will teach you that bees are our friends and here to help the world. The side effect of that is to give us great honey, pollinate the flowers and make the springtime beautiful and visually spectacular,” Director of Marketing and Communications Matt Mullins said.

This is an annual event and something the museum looks forward to each year. This year, they wanted to go bigger and better and include all ages. They are also bringing in some new activities.

For younger kids, Mullins said there will be many opportunities for hands-on educational activities. For a parent or someone older, many vendors will be available. There will also be mead and honey at the event for tasting.

Anyone is able to attend and learn just how much the bees do from the honey on our food to the flowers in the springtime. Beekeepers, bee artists and other guest speakers will also help appreciate the bees.

The event is Saturday, Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults, and $5 for children, seniors and military members. Kids younger than 5 years old and people with a museum membership will receive free admission.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.