Kentucky man accused of killing daughter arrested in Nashville


By Danica Sauter
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man by the name of Damian Bowden was found and arrested by the U.S. Marshals Task Force in Nashville after he was wanted in connection to the murder of his daughter Daquanna Bowden.

Daquanna’s car was found by the Metro Nashville Police Department on Friday, Sept. 23.

Bowden waived his extradition and was taken back to Warren County and booked in the Warren County Regional Jail. He was charged with murder, abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence and theft by unlawful taking over $1,000.

