Man who sexually abused child for two years convicted

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was convicted of sexually abusing a child for two years on Monday, according to a media release from the Office of the District Attorney General.

On Jan. 20, the victim spoke with Knox County Sheriff’s Office detectives that they had been sexually abused by Owen for about two years starting when they were eight years old, the release stated.

Officers directed the victim to record a call to Owen, who reportedly admitted several times to sexually abusing the child.

“The willingness of this victim to come forward and confront her abuser led to the conviction today, and because of this conviction, this perpetrator will spend the rest of his life in prison,” said District Attorney Charme Allen.

Joseph Steven Owen, 72, was supposed to go before a jury on Monday but instead pled guilty to two counts of rape of a child and three counts of aggravated sexual battery.

Owen was arrested and faces a sentence of 25 to 40 years in prison without the possibility of parole. A judge will decide his sentence on Dec. 2.

