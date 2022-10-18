More than 1 million diabetic Americans rationed insulin in 2021, study says

More than 1 million diabetics in the U.S. ration their insulin intake, according to a new study.
More than 1 million diabetics in the U.S. ration their insulin intake, according to a new study.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Some diabetics are not as protected as they should be from the disease.

According to a study published Monday in the Annals of Internal Medicine journal, 1.3 million people with diabetes in the United States rationed the amount of insulin they took in 2021.

The findings are based on nearly 1,000 diabetics who use insulin.

Researchers say people who said they skipped doses or took smaller doses were considered to be rationing.

People who do not have health insurance were the most likely to ration, according to the study.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says more than 37 million U.S. adults have diabetes and it’s the 7th most common cause of death in the nation.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Vols rushed the field after the big win.
Tennessee fined $100K after fans storm field following win over Alabama
It was a bad night to be a goalpost in Knoxville.
UT fans raise money for new Tennessee goal posts in less than 3 days
FILE - Dolly Parton performs in concert on May 27, 2014, in Knoxville, Tenn. It's been 51 years...
‘What a win:’ Dolly Parton reacts to UT-Alabama game, responds to rumors
Clean-up crews working at Neyland Stadium after the Vols defeated Alabama on Saturday.
Cleaning up Neyland Stadium after Vols defeat Alabama
Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say

Latest News

Green Bay squad cars are seen at Bellevue and Amy streets after a 5-year-old girl was reported...
5-year-old shot in Wisconsin dies; police identify person of interest
A toddler and her creepy doll have gone viral for their friendship.
Toddler goes viral for friendship with creepy doll
A Boy Scouts troop was rescued after bad conditions left them stranded at their campsite....
Stranded Boy Scouts troop airlifted out of forest
Scott Gray is shown here before the attack that bloodied his face.
Cancer patient beaten after minor accident, sheriff says
Gas prices are down because of low demand, AAA says.
Gas prices down due to low demand, AAA says