New childcare school coming to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A multi-million dollar early childcare school will be opening in Knoxville called Head Start Western Heights.

The school will welcome 130 kids from infancy to 5 years old.

“We’re just thrilled to have this facility here,” said Director of Knoxville’s Head Start program Renee Hauge

The school is free for eligible families whose income is below the federal poverty line. The goal is to bridge the gap for underserved families who may not otherwise be able to send their kids to preschool.

“Teachers continued to voice that there were some students that would come in ready to learn from day one,” said Ben Bentley, CEO of Knoxville Community Development Corporation. “Others, maybe because of some disadvantages or some circumstantial stuff, didn’t have access to the resources.”

Classrooms are fully equipped with desks, toys, puzzles and games. A couple of outdoor playgrounds are also on the grounds for children to enjoy.

This project was supported by Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon, other city council members, and several other stakeholders.

“To me, education and early childhood education, in particular, is one of the most vital services that a community can offer to its residents,” said Kincannon.

The school is not open yet, and Head Start officials are not sure of the start date. However, it’s expected to be in the next few weeks.

