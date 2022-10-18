New childcare school coming to Knoxville

A multi-million dollar early childcare school will be opening in Knoxville called Head Start Western Heights.
Goal is to bridge the gap for underserved families
Goal is to bridge the gap for underserved families(wvlt)
By John Pirsos
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A multi-million dollar early childcare school will be opening in Knoxville called Head Start Western Heights.

The school will welcome 130 kids from infancy to 5 years old.

“We’re just thrilled to have this facility here,” said Director of Knoxville’s Head Start program Renee Hauge

The school is free for eligible families whose income is below the federal poverty line. The goal is to bridge the gap for underserved families who may not otherwise be able to send their kids to preschool.

“Teachers continued to voice that there were some students that would come in ready to learn from day one,” said Ben Bentley, CEO of Knoxville Community Development Corporation. “Others, maybe because of some disadvantages or some circumstantial stuff, didn’t have access to the resources.”

Classrooms are fully equipped with desks, toys, puzzles and games. A couple of outdoor playgrounds are also on the grounds for children to enjoy.

This project was supported by Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon, other city council members, and several other stakeholders.

“To me, education and early childhood education, in particular, is one of the most vital services that a community can offer to its residents,” said Kincannon.

The school is not open yet, and Head Start officials are not sure of the start date. However, it’s expected to be in the next few weeks.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neyland Stadium goal posts wind up at UT Frat House
Where did the Neyland goalpost end up?
It was a bad night to be a goalpost in Knoxville.
UT fans raise money for new Tennessee goalposts in less than 3 days
The Vols rushed the field after the big win.
Tennessee fined $100K after fans storm field following win over Alabama
FILE - Dolly Parton performs in concert on May 27, 2014, in Knoxville, Tenn. It's been 51 years...
‘What a win:’ Dolly Parton reacts to UT-Alabama game, responds to rumors
Clean-up crews working at Neyland Stadium after the Vols defeated Alabama on Saturday.
Cleaning up Neyland Stadium after Vols defeat Alabama

Latest News

The Smoky Mountain Air Show in Sept. raised $130k for Second Harvest and the Boys and Girls...
Thousands raised for nonprofits from Smoky Mountain Air Show
The Pyle Family Home
Halloween house in Farragut raising money for children battling cancer
The event will be located at 3303 Magnolia Avenue Chilhowee Park., Oct. 18 and 19, 2022 from...
Free COVID-19 supplies given away to hundreds during two-day event
Cpl. Nick Nitzband and Roxy following her adoption.
Blount County deputy adopts puppy he met responding to call