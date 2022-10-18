Pilot dies in plane crash in Brentwood

A plane crashed in Brentwood.
A plane crashed in Brentwood.(BPD)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Brentwood Police Department responded to a downed aircraft on Old Smyrna Road on Tuesday morning.

BPD confirmed one person died when a small plane crashed on Old Smyrna Road. The area will be closed from Jones Parkway to Edmondson Pike to traffic for members of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are at the scene to investigate the incident.

The road will remain closed for the time being.

Brentwood officials also confirmed the plane took out multiple power lines when it came down, causing several outages in the area.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Vols rushed the field after the big win.
Tennessee fined $100K after fans storm field following win over Alabama
It was a bad night to be a goalpost in Knoxville.
UT fans raise money for new Tennessee goal posts in less than 3 days
FILE - Dolly Parton performs in concert on May 27, 2014, in Knoxville, Tenn. It's been 51 years...
‘What a win:’ Dolly Parton reacts to UT-Alabama game, responds to rumors
Clean-up crews working at Neyland Stadium after the Vols defeated Alabama on Saturday.
Cleaning up Neyland Stadium after Vols defeat Alabama
Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say

Latest News

It was a bad night to be a goalpost in Knoxville.
UT fans raise money for new Tennessee goal posts in less than 3 days
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley says this cold snap lasts for a few days, before we rebound...
Between Freeze Warnings, a few flurries fly with a cold wind for all
Ebay sellers list Neyland Stadium grass from Tennessee-Alabama game
EBay sellers list Neyland Stadium grass from Tennessee-Alabama game
For more than 80 years, the Federal Depository Insurance Corporation has been protecting your...
Is your money safe in the bank?